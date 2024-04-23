Steiff Expands Brand Presence With New Visual Language

(MENAFN- Pressat) Margarete Steiff GmbH is launching a new visual language with the aim of further developing the company's brand presence following the logo update last year. The new visual language includes both an overarching umbrella brand representation and specific campaigns for the individual product lines "Friends," "Originals," and "Editions."

The umbrella brand campaign celebrates the 140-year heritage of Steiff's iconic Teddy bears in a journey through time, while the campaigns for the "Friends," "Originals," and "Editions" product lines emphasize their unique features and positioning. The "Friends" campaign humorously presents the plush animals in a monochrome environment, while the "Originals" campaign showcases them in the natural habitat of their real-life counterparts. The "Editions" campaign highlights the high-quality collector's items as works of art. All campaigns are characterized by a common visual code and unified branding.

Frank Rheinboldt, CEO of Margarete Steiff GmbH, expressed his satisfaction with the new brand presence: "Steiff is a premium brand with a global reach, which must also be reflected in brand communication. With our new visual language, we establish an international visual code for Steiff, which presents the brand and its diverse products in all their facets."

The implementation of the new Steiff visual language, which includes both videos and imagery, begins today - with a strong focus on digital communication and special attention to the digital and physical presentation of the premium brand.

