In the past decade, Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Bakuhas served more than 36 million passengers, Azernews reports, citing the airport.

According to data, the total passenger throughput capacity ofBaku airport is 9 million per year, accommodating over 15,000passengers daily and handling more than 130 flights. Just lastyear, the airport served 5.8 million passengers, surpassing theresults of 2019, which was considered a record year for globalaviation, by 23.5%. Year by year, Heydar Aliyev InternationalAirport is increasingly playing the role of a transit hub. In 2023,the number of transit passengers increased by 142% to reach162,000.

In recent years, several infrastructure projects have beenimplemented, and innovative solutions have been successfullyapplied to accommodate the increasing passenger flow and enhancethe travel experience. Furthermore, Baku Airport has remainednoteworthy in its history, reaffirming its status as a leadingaviation hub in the region every year. In 2024, Heydar AliyevInternational Airport won the "Skytrax World Airport Awards" forthe 7th time as the "Best Airport in Central Asia / the MiddleEast" and for the 3rd time as the winner of the "Best Airport Staffin Central Asia / the Middle East" categories.

On April 23, 2014, the new terminal of Heydar AliyevInternational Airport welcomed its first guests. This was asignificant step in the development of the country's civilaviation, opening up new opportunities and creating morecomfortable conditions for passengers. With two runways, 89aircraft parking spaces, and the ability to serve more than 20flights per hour, Baku Airport is one of the few airports in theworld capable of accommodating the largest aircraft.

Thus, today, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues toevolve confidently, striving to meet all the needs and expectationsof its passengers, ensuring their travel is comfortable and safe a key player in the aviation industry, the capital airport aimsnot only to excel in the region but also to become one of the mostmodern airports globally.