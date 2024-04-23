Germany Calls On U.S. To Supply Ukraine With Another Patriot System - Bloomberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is pushing the United States to deliver at least one more Patriot anti-missile system to Ukraine to help close the air-defense gap as Russia escalates a barrage of attacks.

That's according to people familiar with the matter, Ukrinform reports, citing Bloomberg .

Berlin's pressure campaign aimed at its transatlantic ally is part of a coordinated effort to get NATO and European Union partners to step up assistance for Ukraine on air defense, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Germany will also keep pressing European allies this week, including France and Italy, to assess what they are able to deliver.

German Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, who recently visited Ukraine, cited the "extremely high numbers of drones and rockets" targeting Ukraine one of the most pressing needs along with artillery ammunition.

"If the Americans could send over Patriot systems that would help enormously," Habeck said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio on Monday.

Photo: US Army