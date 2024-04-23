No Digital TV In Kharkiv And Nearby Settlements Due To Damage To TV Tower

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian missile strike on a TV tower on April 22, there is no digital TV broadcasting in Kharkiv and nearby settlements, and experts are assessing the extent of damage to the equipment.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

"On April 22, the occupiers hit the Kharkiv TV tower with an X-59 missile . As a result of the shelling, there is no digital broadcasting signal in Kharkiv and the nearest settlements," the post reads.

The total height of the tower is 250 meters.

"The strike was at an altitude of about 140 meters. Technical rooms were damaged. Experts are analyzing the extent of damage to television equipment," said Syniehubov.

Russia attackstelevision infrastructure facility with Kh-59 missile

Kharkiv residents can connect cable and satellite TV, radio, Internet and mobile communications are working, the head of the RMA added.

