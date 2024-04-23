UK Sending Largest-Ever Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Prime Minister Britain Rishi Sunak will travel to Poland on Tuesday, April 23, to announce a massive uplift in military support for Ukraine, including GBP 500 million in additional military funding and the UK's largest-ever delivery of vital equipment.

The UK government said this in a press release , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine is facing an existential threat as Russia continues its barbaric invasion, risking the security and stability of all of Europe," the statement reads.

The GBP 500 million additional funding announced today - which bring the total amount of UK military aid for Ukraine this financial year to GBP 3 billion - will be used to rapidly deliver urgently-needed ammunition, air defense, drones and engineering support. The drones will be procured in the UK and the funds will support a scale-up in domestic defense supply chains.

The Ministry of Defense will also send its largest-ever single package of equipment from the UK, designed to help push back the Russian invasion on land, sea and air. It includes:



60 boats including offshore raiding craft, rigid raiding craft and dive boats as well as maritime guns;

more than 1,600 strike and air defense missiles, as well as additional Storm Shadow long-range precision-guided missiles;

more than 400 vehicles, including 160 protected mobility "Husky" vehicles, 162 armored vehicles and 78 all-terrain vehicles; and nearly 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

"Defending Ukraine against Russia's brutal ambitions is vital for our security and for all of Europe. If Putin is allowed to succeed in this war of aggression, he will not stop at the Polish border. [...] Ukraine's armed forces continue to fight bravely, but they need our support – and they need it now. Today's package will help ensure Ukraine has what they need to take the fight to Russia," Sunak said.

Sunak will meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss deepening UK-Poland relations, and the leaders will hold talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Warsaw on European security and support to Ukraine.

