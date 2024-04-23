European stocks rise amid expectation of bank earnings, positive news from energy sector

(MENAFN) European stock markets saw an upward trajectory on Monday as investors eagerly awaited the financial results of several major banks. Concurrently, the shares of Portuguese company GALP surged to their highest level in 16 years following encouraging developments in gas exploration activities in Namibia. The European Stoxx 600 index witnessed a notable uptick of 0.5 percent, propelled largely by gains in the banking sector, which rose by 0.5 percent.



This week, European bank earnings are poised to take center stage as market participants seek insights into the impact of prevailing high interest rates on profitability and the sustainability of the prolonged uptrend in stock prices. Traders are particularly interested in discerning whether the upward trajectory of profits remains intact or if signs of a potential slowdown begin to emerge. Notable banking giants such as BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, and Lloyds are scheduled to unveil their earnings later in the week, with market sentiment likely to be influenced significantly by their performance.



Amidst the broader market movements, specific stocks experienced significant gains, contributing to the overall positive sentiment. GALP Energia, a Portuguese energy company, witnessed a remarkable surge of 17 percent after announcing promising findings related to the Mopan oil field off the coast of Namibia, suggesting a potential reserve of at least ten billion barrels of oil. This development injected a renewed sense of optimism into the energy sector and bolstered investor confidence in GALP's future prospects.



Similarly, shares of Alstom, a French train manufacturer, recorded a notable increase of 4.9 percent following the company's agreement to divest its North American conventional railway signaling business unit to German counterpart Knorr-Bremse for approximately 630 million euros (USD671 million). This strategic move not only reflects Alstom's efforts to streamline its operations but also underscores the ongoing consolidation within the railway systems industry.



Overall, European markets exhibited resilience and optimism fueled by anticipation of key earnings releases and positive developments in the energy and transportation sectors. These factors contributed to the buoyant mood among investors, despite lingering uncertainties surrounding global economic conditions and geopolitical tensions.

