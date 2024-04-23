Media reports Italy concerned about ‘underground’ mosques

(MENAFN) Reports have emerged indicating that Italian security services are closely monitoring 53 "unofficial" Muslim prayer sites in Rome, citing concerns about potential radicalization and terrorist activities. These improvised prayer spaces have emerged in response to the increasing number of Muslim immigrants in the Italian capital, often occupying warehouses, garages, apartments, and basements. While authorities tolerate these sites, some are technically illegal, raising alarms about the potential for radicalization and extremist ideologies to take root.



Described as "hidden places of worship," these underground mosques are seen as potential hotbeds for radicalization, with fears that individuals may be indoctrinated into extremist ideologies, posing security threats to society. The newspaper Il Tempo highlighted the dangers posed by these clandestine spaces, warning of the presence of "lone wolves" who could potentially perpetrate acts of violence in the name of jihad.



The situation has raised concerns among Italian authorities, with reports indicating that the number of underground mosques under surveillance has nearly doubled over the past decade.



The Italian Interior Ministry's report suggests that the total number of unregistered places of worship could exceed 100, painting a troubling picture of Rome's evolving religious landscape.



However, the issue extends beyond Rome, as undercover journalists from the news program Fuori dal Coro recently investigated similar underground mosques in Milan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Their findings were alarming, with one individual identified as a "radical Islamist" expressing hostile views towards Italy and Western society.



The individual's statements, including references to kicking out Jews and conquering the West, have sparked concerns about the spread of extremist ideologies within immigrant communities. Additionally, his observations about declining church attendance and the perceived vulnerability of Italy to Islamic influence highlight broader societal tensions and cultural dynamics at play.



As Italian authorities grapple with the challenges posed by these underground mosques, the need for proactive measures to counter radicalization and promote social cohesion becomes increasingly evident. Addressing the root causes of extremism and fostering dialogue and understanding among diverse communities are essential steps towards ensuring peace and security in Italy and beyond.

MENAFN23042024000045015687ID1108127027