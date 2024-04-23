American House official declares ‘new axis of evil’

(MENAFN) United States House Speaker Mike Johnson has made a striking departure from his party's traditional stance, signaling a willingness to prioritize foreign aid to Ukraine and aligning himself with the country's intelligence community. Johnson's unexpected shift comes as he advocates for the passage of a USD95 billion foreign aid bill, which includes substantial funding for Ukraine amidst escalating tensions with Russia.



In a noteworthy departure from his party's conservative base, Johnson has publicly praised the United States' "deep state" and labeled Russia, China, and Iran as an "axis of evil." This rhetoric marks a significant break from the pro-Trump faction within the Republican Party, which has often criticized the country's intelligence agencies as part of an anti-Trump "deep state" conspiracy.



Johnson's change in stance has been influenced by recent meetings with United States intelligence chiefs, where he claims to have gained insights into the geopolitical landscape.



Emphasizing the importance of providing lethal aid to Ukraine, Johnson has cited concerns about Russian aggression and the need to counter the influence of China and Iran on the global stage.



The proposed foreign aid bill, which earmarks USD60 billion for Ukraine and USD14 billion for military aid to Israel, has been a point of contention within the Republican Party. While Johnson initially resisted bringing the bill to a vote without tying it to an overhaul of United States border security, his newfound support reflects a shift in priorities amid ongoing international crises.



Johnson's remarks have sparked debate within the Republican Party, particularly among staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump such as Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz. These figures have voiced skepticism about the role of United States intelligence agencies and have called for a halt to financial support for Ukraine.



As Johnson pushes for the passage of the foreign aid bill, his alignment with the country's intelligence community and his characterization of Russia, China, and Iran as an "axis of evil" signal a notable shift in the political landscape. The outcome of this debate will have far-reaching implications for United States foreign policy and relations with key geopolitical players, including Ukraine and its adversaries.

