European stocks hit highest in more than week as technology sector gains

(MENAFN) European stock markets surged during Tuesday's trading session, marking their highest levels in more than a week. The rally was largely fueled by robust gains in the technology sector, instilling confidence among investors following strong corporate earnings reports. Notably, the Financial Times Index in Britain soared to unprecedented heights, reflecting the overall positive sentiment permeating the markets.



As of 0712 GMT, the European STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.6 percent, with technology company stocks leading the charge with an impressive two percent surge. Among the standout performers was SAP, a German multinational software corporation, whose shares skyrocketed by 4.6 percent after announcing a remarkable 24 percent increase in cloud business revenues for the first quarter, totaling 3.93 billion euros ($4.19 billion). This surge was attributed to heightened demand for enterprise resource planning programs, bolstering dealer confidence in the company's future prospects.



Similarly, Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis saw its shares surge by 4.6 percent after raising its full-year expectations in the wake of first-quarter results that surpassed analysts' projections. The positive performance of these industry giants contributed significantly to the overall bullish sentiment pervading the European markets.



However, not all companies experienced such favorable outcomes during Tuesday's trading session. Randstad, the world's largest recruitment agency, disappointed investors with lower-than-expected quarterly core profits, resulting in a notable 6.7 percent decline in the Dutch company's shares, positioning it at the bottom of the STOXX 600 index.



Market participants eagerly await the release of Eurozone manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for April, which is expected to provide valuable insights into the economic health of the bloc. Analysts and investors alike are keenly observing these indicators to gauge the trajectory of the European economy amidst ongoing global uncertainties.



Meanwhile, the British Financial Times index, which predominantly focuses on exporters, surged by 0.6 percent, reaching an all-time high of 8,071.96 points. This milestone underscores the resilience and optimism prevailing in the British market, despite prevailing economic challenges and uncertainties surrounding Brexit.

