Man sets himself ablaze outside Trump ‘hush money’ trail

(MENAFN) In a shocking turn of events, a man has ignited himself in flames outside the ongoing 'hush money' trial of former United States President Donald Trump in New York City. The incident unfolded on Friday afternoon, just after the final jury selections were completed and the panel was seated, leaving bystanders and onlookers in disbelief.



Video footage captured the harrowing scene, showing the man engulfed in flames as he knelt upright with his hands behind his head. Despite the swift response of police officers to extinguish the fire, the extent of the man's injuries and his fate remain uncertain.



The incident was broadcast live by several United States news networks, including Fox and CNN, as reporters and witnesses grappled with the surreal and alarming sight. Witnesses reported that the man had scattered pamphlets before dousing himself in gasoline and igniting the flames, drawing attention to a Substack account where he identified himself as Max Azzarello, an investigative researcher.



In a rambling manifesto posted on the Substack account, Azzarello described the self-immolation as an "extreme act of protest" aimed at shedding light on what he referred to as an "apocalyptic fascist world coup." The New York Police Department is currently investigating the incident and gathering information on the circumstances surrounding the event.



As the trial proceedings continue, the shocking incident has sparked conversations about the intensity of political polarization and the lengths to which individuals may go to express their grievances. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the charged atmosphere surrounding high-profile trials and the potential consequences of extreme forms of protest.

MENAFN23042024000045015687ID1108127006