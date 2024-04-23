Orban claims NATO very close to sending troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has issued a stark warning, claiming that the leaders of the European Union (EU) and NATO are on the brink of deploying forces to Ukraine amidst escalating tensions with Russia. Orban, speaking at a gathering of his Fidesz Party, expressed deep concerns about the European Union's increasing involvement in the conflict, cautioning against the risks posed by further military engagement.



According to Orban, there is a prevailing "pro-war majority" mentality among European Union leaders, with Brussels increasingly viewing the conflict between Moscow and Kiev as its own.



He emphasized that this shift in attitude towards war has blinded European Union politicians to the potential flaws in their strategies, despite pouring significant resources into supporting Ukraine.



Despite the influx of financial aid and weaponry, Orban noted that the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate. He warned that the West is perilously close to deploying troops to the region, which could escalate the conflict and draw Europe deeper into the throes of war. Orban urged caution, cautioning that Brussels is "playing with fire" by considering such a move.



In response to the escalating tensions, Orban affirmed Hungary's commitment to maintaining peace and neutrality, pledging not to involve the country in the conflict. He emphasized the importance of Hungary standing for peace on the global stage, including in international forums such as Brussels, Washington, the United Nations, and NATO.



The idea of NATO troops being sent to Ukraine has been floated by Western leaders before, with French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting in February that "all options are possible."



Orban's remarks highlight growing apprehension within Europe about the potential consequences of further military escalation in Ukraine and the broader implications for regional stability and international relations.

