Tunisian, Algerian, Libyan leaders work together to enhance collaboration

(MENAFN) On Monday, presidents of Tunisia, Algeria as well as Libya reached an agreement to work together to combat irregular immigration and accelerate electricity interconnection.



The Leader of Tunis Kais Saied, the leader of Algeria Leader Abdelmadjid Tebboune along with Leader of Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed al-Menfi, expressed the agreement in a mutual statement at the conclusion of the initial consultative gathering between the presidents of the three adjacent nations.



In the statement, the three presidents decided to establish shared working groups to supervise security along the mutual border and combat against irregular immigration and all types of organized crime.



Additionally, they decided to ramp up the application of the Tunisia-Libya-Algeria electricity interconnection scheme, as well as to accelerate measures for the movement of people and commodities in addition to form free trade areas.



Referring to the Libyan issue, the three presidents firmly refused any type of foreign interference while wishing for the beginning of elections in Libya that "meet the aspirations of the Libyans."



Overall, the agreement reflects a significant step forward in regional cooperation and underscores the leaders' shared commitment to addressing common challenges and advancing mutual interests for the benefit of their respective nations and the wider region.

