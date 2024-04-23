Doctube's Initiative On World Liver Day: Experts Unite To Combat Fatty Liver Disease

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, April 23, 2024: As the world commemorates World Liver Day, DocTube, a leading platform for medical education and awareness, has spearheaded a groundbreaking initiative to address one of the most pressing health concerns of our time - non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The initiative, which took place from April 19th to April 21st, consisted of over 200 videos covering various aspects of liver health, including dietary modifications, regular exercise, alcohol moderation, and the importance of routine health check-ups. Experts emphasized the significance of early detection, highlighting that symptoms often manifest when the liver is already significantly damaged.



With the theme "Be Vigilant, Get Regular Liver Check-Ups and Prevent Fatty Liver Diseases," this year's World Liver Day aims to underscore the critical importance of early detection and intervention in combating liver diseases effectively.



According to recent statistics, NAFLD has become a pervasive issue, affecting more than 25% of the global population and 9-32% of the general Indian population. To shed light on this alarming trend and empower individuals to prioritize their liver health, DocTube conducted a comprehensive series of interviews with over 30 esteemed doctors from across India. Renowned specialists such as Dr. K.S. Somashekhar, Dr. Vaibhav Somani, Dr. Mahesh Goyenka, Dr. Manish Bhatnagar, Dr. P. K. Sethi, and Dr. T. S. Chandrashekhar lent their expertise to demystify liver diseases and provide practical tips for prevention and management.



Dr. T. S. Chandrashekhar, an eminent gastroenterologist from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, warned, "By the time patients realize the symptoms, the liver is destroyed over 90%, as the early symptoms and signs may be missed." This sobering reminder underscores the need for vigilance and proactive healthcare measures.



As we reflect on World Liver Day and its theme, let us reaffirm our commitment to prioritizing liver health. By embracing preventive strategies and seeking timely medical intervention, we can pave the way for a healthier tomorrow, free from the burden of liver diseases.

Company :-Value360 Communications

User :- Lokesh Saini

Email :...