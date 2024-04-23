Nine People Injured In Odesa Due To Nighttime Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nine people, including four children, were injured in a night attack by Shahed-136 drones in Odesa.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Another attack on peaceful citizens of Odesa. As a result of Russian terror, residential buildings were damaged and a fire broke out. Emergency workers rescued 34 people, including three children. Nine people were injured, including four children," the statement reads. Read also:
Psychological assistance was provided to 27 people.
An operational warming center has been set up at the site.
As reported, as a result of a night attack by Shahed drones in the residential sector of Odesa, houses were damaged and a fire broke out.
