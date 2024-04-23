Nine People Injured In Odesa Due To Nighttime Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nine people, including four children, were injured in a night attack by Shahed-136 drones in Odesa.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.



"Another attack on peaceful citizens of Odesa. As a result of Russian terror, residential buildings were damaged and a fire broke out. Emergency workers rescued 34 people, including three children. Nine people were injured, including four children," the statement reads.

Psychological assistance was provided to 27 people.

An operational warming center has been set up at the site.

