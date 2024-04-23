Independent Candidate Mubarak Zeb Khan Emerges Victorious In Bajaur By-Elections

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a decisive victory, Mubarak Zeb Khan, an independent candidate and the brother of the late Shaheed Rehan Zeb secured a commanding lead in the by-elections for NA-8 and PK-22 constituencies of Bajaur.

Competing against prominent figures including Gul Zafar Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council, Maulana Khanzeb of Awami National Party, and former governor Shaukat Khan, Mubarak Zeb Khan emerged triumphant alongside other notable contenders.

In the National Assembly constituency, Mubarak Zeb Khan garnered 74,008 votes, surpassing his closest competitor Gul Zafar Khan, who secured 47,282 votes. Similarly, in the Provincial Assembly Constituency PK-22, Mubarak Zeb Khan amassed 23,386 votes, while Abid Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami trailed behind with 10,477 votes. The overall voter turnout in Bajaur stood at 28.4 percent.

Following the announcement of the election results, Shahab-ud-Din Khan, the candidate for Constituency NA-8 and Pakistan Muslim League-N Provincial Senior Vice President, gracefully accepted his defeat and tendered his resignation.

Expressing humility in defeat, Shahab-ud-Din Khan stated,“In light of the election outcome, I recognize my limitations and hereby resign from my position as the provincial senior vice president. I am prepared to serve as a grassroots worker of the Muslim League-N.”

Embracing transparency, Shahab-ud-Din Khan acknowledged his defeat even before the official results were declared, displaying a commitment to democratic principles and graceful acceptance of electoral outcomes.