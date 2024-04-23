Nikkei surges amid global market volatility

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei index experienced a modest increase, buoyed by gains in Wall Street indices during the previous session. However, concerns regarding the profitability of major technology firms and ongoing tensions in the Middle East tempered the market's upward trajectory. The Nikkei index closed the day with a 0.3 percent gain, reaching 37,552.16 points, marking its second consecutive session of gains following a dip to its lowest level in ten weeks on Friday.



Trading throughout the day exhibited volatility, with the index initially surging by one percent before briefly slipping into negative territory. The afternoon session saw relatively subdued activity, with the index fluctuating marginally.



The broader Topix index also ended the day higher, albeit with a more modest gain of 0.14 percent. In the United States, the three major stock indices experienced an uptick on Monday, as investor sentiment improved following significant losses in the previous week.



However, Tesla shares saw a decline of 3.4 percent after the company announced price reductions in several key markets. Notably, Tesla is among the "Great Seven," a group of prominent technology companies set to report their earnings this week, alongside Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft.



Shoki Omori, chief strategist at Mizuho Securities' Japan office, highlighted the significant influence of external factors on the Japanese stock market in recent trends. Omori noted that the upcoming earnings announcements from the G7 companies, along with other major corporations, could shape market sentiment. He expressed expectations of potentially weaker-than-anticipated profits, which could lead to a decline in the Nikkei index, possibly pushing it towards the 37,000-point mark.

