Two Malaysian Navy Helicopters Collide, 10 Killed

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (KUNA) -- Two Malaysian navy helicopters collided mid-air, killing all 10 crew members, in Lumut in Malaysia's western state of Perak, on Tuesday.

In a press statement, Malaysian Minister of Defense Khaled Nordin explained that the tragic incident occurred during the third routine training session at the Royal Malaysian Navy base in Lumut.

Nordin asked the public to respect the privacy of the deceased's families, not to share the 21-second video of the incident that had gone viral on social media platforms, and not to obstruct the on-going investigation.

He added that a preliminary report of the investigation on the incident is set to be released until further information comes to light. (end)

