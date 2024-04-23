Dataiku Appoints Kris Wood As Senior Vice President And General Manager For EMEA

(MENAFN- Pressat) Seasoned enterprise software leader Kris Wood to spearhead Dataiku's expansion and success in the EMEA region, empowering customers and partners to thrive in the era of Generative AI and the EU AI Act

Dataiku , the platform for Everyday AI, today announced the appointment of Kris Wood as its new Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Wood will be responsible for driving Dataiku's go-to-market strategy and bolstering sales, customer success, and partnership efforts across the EMEA markets.

The appointment of Wood marks an important moment in Dataiku's journey in EMEA, particularly in light of the emerging momentum and rapid growth of the AI market, highlighted by the EU AI Act. As the industry experiences unprecedented expansion, Wood's leadership enables Dataiku to navigate and capitalise on these dynamic market conditions effectively, helping existing customers to manage upcoming regulations and enabling new enterprises to benefit from Everyday AI.

"Kris brings the experience we need to further propel Dataiku's growth in the EMEA region," said Phil Coady, Chief Revenue Officer of Dataiku. "His track record of building successful companies, expertise in the enterprise adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and commitment to delivering value for customers makes him an ideal leader to advance our EMEA team. With the arrival of the EU AI Act, European organisations now need to build compliant, future-proof AI ecosystems that also deliver productivity and efficiency in challenging global economic times, and I'm confident that Kris's customer-first mindset will be instrumental in further strengthening our relationships across the EMEA region.”

With over 25 years of experience in driving successful go-to-market strategies, Wood has held senior leadership roles at leading technology companies such as Sprinklr, Fuze, BazaarVoice, and BMC Software. In these positions, he was instrumental in driving significant revenue growth and market share expansion. Based in the Dataiku London office, he will report to Phil Coady, Dataiku's Chief Revenue Officer.

"Dataiku has one of the strongest AI track records in the EMEA region," says Wood. "The potential for AI in this region is enormous, especially with the EU AI Act driving the need for enterprise AI readiness. Dataiku has already built an incredible product along with a strong foundation with top-tier customers and partner ecosystem. Now, it's my job to build on that success and help our EMEA community unlock the full power of data, analytics, and AI - supercharged by Dataiku's cutting-edge Generative AI capabilities. I'm looking forward to working closely with the Dataiku team, as well as our customers, to make AI an everyday reality."

Dataiku has experienced remarkable momentum. The company was recognised by leading cloud providers such as Snowflake, Databricks, and AWS as the AI/ML Partner of the Year 2023. With a rapidly growing customer base of over 600 organisations, including renowned brands in EMEA such as Aviva, BNP Paribas, Bouygues Télécom, LVMH, Michelin, the NHS, and Toyota Motors Europe. Dataiku is well-positioned to further expand its presence and influence in the EMEA market under Wood's leadership.

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that enables data experts and non-technical professionals to collaboratively integrate data into their everyday work processes, from advanced analytics to Generative AI. Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to evolve its vision for Everyday AI and achieve growth. With more than 600 customers, including 200 of the Forbes Global 2000 companies, and a dedicated workforce of over 1,000 employees, Dataiku is proud of its rapid expansion and central role in empowering businesses to realise the full potential of data, analytics, AI, and Generative AI.

