EFT Solutions Successfully Showcases In Money 20/20 Asia

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2024 - In a remarkable display of expertise,('EFT Solutions'), (Stock Code: 8062), the trailblazing leader in payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it is participating in Money20/20 Asia, a grand global fintech event. Kicking off today, the Expo takes place in Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok for three consecutive days from 23rd to 25th April 2024. EFT Solutions sets up a booth (Hall 1-4, Booth number: 2011) and introduces 2 monumental projects, cementing its position a consummate service provider in the industry.EFT Solutions played an integral role in bolstering the efficiency and reliability of the Hong Kong metro system. By offering easy connect and secure integration hardware, EFT Solutions helps to ensure seamless operations and impeccable performance throughout the metro network. Commuters can now experience a new level of convenience and efficiency while enjoying their daily journeys.On the other hand, EFT Solutions spearheaded the transformation of payment services in Hong Kong's bustling convenience stores and supermarkets. With a high penetration rate on-site terminal maintenance in Hong Kong, these establishments now benefit from incomparable reliability and steady operations. Additionally, the company provides cutting-edge hardware services, elevating the shopping experience for customers and propelling the retail industry into a new era of technological advancement.These remarkable achievements mark EFT Solutions' enduring commitment to delivering unique solutions and services, reshaping the payment culture in Hong Kong. With dedication, expertise and innovation, EFT Solutions continues to blaze a trail in the evolution of payment systems, providing businesses and consumers with flexibility, efficiency and trustworthy.Hashtag: #EFTSolutions

EFT Solutions Limited

EFT Solutions Limited, (Stock Code: 8062) has been committed to providing a full range of electronic payment solutions, supporting software and peripheral devices, to bring convenience to Hong Kong citizens and make their life better. It aims at providing the most suitable electronic payment solution for different customers, as well as providing add-value function for EFT-POS terminal, and coordinating terminal installation and maintenance service. Its EFT-POS terminal service covers renowned restaurant group, railway company, banks, major chain stores and department stores in Hong Kong.



