Meta Platforms opens Quest OS to competitors in VR payment

(MENAFN) Meta Platforms has announced its decision to make its virtual reality headset operating system, Quest, accessible to competitors for the first time, signaling a strategic move to expand its influence in the burgeoning virtual and mixed reality industry. In a blog post, the company outlined its intention to allow partner companies, including Microsoft, to utilize Meta Horizon OS, the operating system powering Quest, to develop their own virtual reality glasses. This move enables manufacturers to leverage capabilities such as gesture recognition, scene understanding, and spatial anchors for devices running on the Meta Horizon OS.



According to Meta, partners like Asus and Lenovo are already on board to utilize the operating system for crafting devices tailored for specific activities. Additionally, Meta itself is utilizing the OS to create limited edition Quest virtual reality headsets inspired by Microsoft's Xbox gaming console. This step underscores Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambition to establish dominance in the computational platform driving virtual and mixed reality devices, akin to Alphabet's Google in the smartphone market with its development of the Android operating system, which is open source.



Meta's foray into the virtual reality realm aligns with Google's strategy, as Meta Horizon OS is built on the foundation of the Android system. This move not only signifies Meta's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the virtual reality ecosystem but also highlights its aspirations to solidify its position as a key player in shaping the future of immersive technologies.

