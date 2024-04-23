CPR Training Is Must As Cases Of Heart Attack Are Rising: Padma Shri Maya Tandon

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 23 (IANS) Padma Shri Maya Tandon of Jaipur has been working for over 30 years to raise awareness about road safety. She has saved the lives of several road accident victims through her organisation 'Sahayata', which helps in imparting Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to people.

Maya was awarded Padma Shri this year for her exceptional services which has helped save many lives in the Rajasthan state.

Through her work, she ensures that she delivers Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to those who are unaware of the technique so that people's lives can be saved.

“CPR training should be imparted to each person as heart attack cases are frequently happening,” Maya told IANS on the sidelines of an event organised to train school students about CPR.

An alumni of Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur, Maya retired as the Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur.

About the Sahayata organisation, Maya said that there was not much awareness about the life-saving method of CPR.

“I wanted to create awareness for the public so that even ordinary people could help in times of need. While I was working with SMS Hospital, I was invited by the Rajasthan Police Academy for a training programme where police officials and others were trained on life-saving methods. So, I felt it is important to train people and that is why I established the Sahayata organisation,” Maya told IANS.

She said that many lives can be saved, especially during a road accident, if people around the accident site know the CPR technique.