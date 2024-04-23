Israeli Attacks Leave 32 Dead In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 23 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported three massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the loss of 32 lives and leaving 59 individuals wounded.Providing an update in their daily statistical report tracking the toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression, now spanning 200 days, the Ministry revealed that rescue teams are struggling to reach victims trapped under the rubble or on inaccessible roads due to Israeli forces' measures.The Ministry added that the toll of Israeli aggression has climbed to staggering proportions, with a total of 34,183 lives lost and 77,143 individuals injured since the outset of aggression on the seventh of October last year.