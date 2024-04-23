Amir, Bangladesh Prime Minister Witness Signing Of Agreements

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina Wajid, Prime Minister of the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh, witnessed today, April 23, 2024, the signing ceremony of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding, strengthening the cooperation between the governments of the two countries.

The two countries signed a number of agreements for growth of investments, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training between the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar and the Foreign Service Academy in the People's Republic of Bangladesh, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in education, higher education and scientific research, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the fields of sports and youth, and an agreement on eliminating duplication of taxes on income, and an agreement in the legal field.

They also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of work, a maritime transport agreement, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of ports between the Qatar Ports Management Company in the State of Qatar and the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and an agreement to establish a joint Qatari-Bangladesh business council.

The signing ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital, Dhaka, was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

It was also attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials from the Bangladesh side.