Oil prices rebound in Asian trading amid geopolitical concerns in Middle East

(MENAFN) In early Asian trading on Tuesday, oil prices saw an uptick, recovering from losses recorded in the previous session, as market participants continued to evaluate the impact of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Standard Brent crude futures climbed by 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, reaching USD87.39 per barrel by 0033 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 40 cents, or 0.5 percent, to USD82.30 per barrel.



The increase in oil prices follows a slight decline of 29 cents witnessed in the previous session, a reaction to indications suggesting that the recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran may not immediately disrupt oil supplies from the region. Despite this, analysts caution that numerous risks persist within the oil market. ANZ analysts highlighted the United States' approval of new sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector, which now extend to foreign ports, ships, and refineries involved in processing or transporting Iranian crude.



ANZ analysts emphasized the ongoing uncertainty surrounding geopolitical factors, suggesting that heightened volatility may persist until greater clarity is achieved. Similarly, Barclays analysts noted that while the immediate threat of geopolitical tensions directly impacting oil market fundamentals may have diminished, concerns remain elevated, particularly given the trajectory of such risks since October of the previous year.



Meanwhile, market attention is also focused on the forthcoming release of US crude oil inventory data, with expectations suggesting a potential increase in crude oil inventories for the previous week. Conversely, refined product inventories are anticipated to register a decline, according to a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts. As geopolitical tensions continue to influence oil market dynamics, investors remain vigilant, monitoring developments closely for potential implications on supply and demand fundamentals.

