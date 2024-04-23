Spence plans initial public offering of USD375M for 25 percent stake in Spence retail chain

(MENAFN) Spence 1961 Holding Company, the franchise owner of the Spence retail chain in the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, announced its intention to launch an initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising up to USD375 million by selling a 25 percent stake. The company revealed its plans on Tuesday, unveiling an indicative price range for the offering set between 1.42 and 1.53 dirhams, translating to a market valuation ranging from 5.11 to 5.51 billion dirhams (USD1.39-1.50 billion).



The IPO will see Spence 1961 Holding Company offer 900 million shares, equivalent to a quarter of its issued capital, on the Dubai Financial Market. The company stated that the final pricing for the offering will be determined at the conclusion of the book-building period scheduled to take place until April 30. Following this period, stock trading is expected to commence on May 9.



This move marks a significant milestone for Spence 1961 Holding Company as it seeks to capitalize on investor interest and raise capital to support its growth and expansion initiatives. The IPO not only provides an opportunity for investors to participate in the ownership of one of the region's leading retail chains but also signifies the company's strategic focus on strengthening its market position and driving future growth.

MENAFN23042024000045015682ID1108126623