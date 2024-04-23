

Vishay selects AIXTRON SiC multiwafer batch technology Herzogenrath, April 23, 2024 – AIXTRON's G10-SiC epitaxy production platform (FSE: AIXA) has been chosen by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) to empower the company's in-house SiC epitaxy needs for power device manufacturing. The system will be delivered to Vishay's automotive-certified Newport fab in South Wales. With its flexible dual wafer size configuration of 9x150 mm and 6x200 mm, the G10-SiC supports the transition between the wafer diameters. Vishay is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components. These components are used in all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. “The new G10-SiC epi production tool delivers a leading cost structure for 200 mm epitaxy, which meets Vishay's productivity goals. This, in combination with an excellent uniformity performance on 200mm wafers, has made us choose AIXTRON technology. The AIXTRON team has developed a unique solution for the tightest control of doping levels and uniformity on 200 mm SiC wafers. This performance is maintained across the entire 6x200 mm wafer batch with an impressive run-to-run stability”, said Danilo Crippa, Senior Director R&D for SiC development, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc . “We are very grateful for the opportunity to partner with Vishay and deliver our state-of-the-art epi production system with flexible 150 & 200 mm SiC wafer configuration for Vishay's automotive-certified Newport fab in South Wales. Our strong customer service team in the South Wales Compound Semiconductor Cluster is dedicated to fully support the production ramp of Vishay's SiC inhouse epitaxy to the highest productivity within a short period of time.”, said Dr. Frank Wischmeyer, Vice President SiC, AIXTRON SE. First introduced in September 2022, AIXTRON's G10-SiC has quickly become the tool of record for both 150 mm and 200 mm SiC epitaxy. The latest technology advances allow the system to deliver best-in-class uniformities combined with the highest wafer throughput per m2 cleanroom space on the market, enabling the production of SiC power device epi at the lowest total cost of ownership. Uniformity performance and productivity are drivers for production yield and cost and are therefore drivers for electrification of the automotive and other industrial markets.

