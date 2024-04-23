EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG: order from ConnectCom Sarl for delivery of stationary and mobile hydrogen fuel cell solutions for establishment of emergency power systems in the field of public safety in Luxembourg

SFC Energy AG receives order from ConnectCom Sarl for the delivery of stationary and mobile hydrogen fuel cell solutions for the establishment of emergency power systems in the field of public safety in Luxembourg Brunnthal/Munich/Hanover, Germany, April 23, 2024 – SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, developed a customized emergency power solution with the Luxembourg company ConnectCom

Sarl. As part of an initial order, SFC Energy will supply two versions of the stationary EFOY

H2Cabinet X series(1). ConnectCom will also use the H2Genset(2), which recently went into series production, as a mobile power supplier. The parties agreed to keep the exact order volume confidential. The delivery of all ordered units is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024 and will be included in the full-year figures accordingly. The EFOY

H2Cabinet turnkey hydrogen energy solutions will be used in Luxembourg as an emergency power supply in the public safety sector and will be operated on a long-term basis. In the event of a power outage, the EFOY

hydrogen fuel cells will secure the energy supply for 72 hours. ConnectCom will strategically expand its product and service offering by integrating SFC's fuel cells. This will enable customers from different sectors as industrial-oriented companies, public authorities, and operators of energy and communication networks to improve the resilience of existing or future communication systems and obtain them directly from a single source in Luxembourg. Claude Dupont, Managing Director at ConnectCom :“Highly available communication systems are essential in case of an emergency. This places correspondingly high demands on power supplies, especially in today's world. With its field-proven, low-maintenance, and environmentally conscious hydrogen fuel cell technologies, we are convinced that SFC Energy will put the emergency power supply of customer systems on a different foundation and enable us to make a major contribution to the national energy transition.” Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG :“The conclusion of the contract with ConnectCom once again demonstrates the competitiveness and reliability of our products. SFC is expanding its European footprint with this first order, which is in line with our company's ongoing global internationalization drive. ConnectCom is a business partner for SFC, offering both extensive technological expertise in the field of digital communication and ensuring further regional growth in Europe.” Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc . (1) Further information at (2) Further information at

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG ( ) is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Romania, India, UK, USA and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857 , ISIN: DE0007568578 ). About ConnectCom Sarl

ConnectCom is a Luxembourg-based small to medium-sized company offering high-availability digital mobile communication solutions from planning to installation and operation. ConnectCom has been in the field of industry, public authorities, and network operators for more than 30 years, and offers a complete portfolio when critical communication is required.

