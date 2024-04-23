3U’S E-Commerce Portal Selfio.De Again Ranks In The “Top Shops” League Of COMPUTER BILD And Statista



3U's e-commerce portal selfio again ranks in the“Top Shops” league of COMPUTER BILD and Statista

selfio features again as one of the top-rated e-commerce shops in the home technology segment

“Very high” technical quality and user friendliness – top rankings of previous years reaffirmed DIYers can find everything they need at Selfio, along with extensive support in new build and renovation projects Marburg, 23 April 2024 – , the leading online shop for home technology products in the group of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902), has again been admitted to the ranks of Germany's best online shops by the COMPUTER BILD magazine and the market research portal Statista. selfio, a company specialised in home technology for DIYers and self-builders, has therefore been awarded a prize for the seventh time in a row in this competition. As a result, the 3U subsidiary's e-commerce shop ranks among the 36 Top Shops 2024 in the“Home Technology” segment. The“Technical Quality” and“User Friendliness” received“very high” ratings from the testers. The comprehensive offer of home technology products, flanked by numerous product innovations for saving energy, combined with a reliable customer service and unique advisory service, runs like a thread through the entire market presence of the 3U's e-commerce operations, which is one of the 3U Group's strategic focuses. “The criteria of technical quality and user friendliness are of the utmost importance to us. Customers and experts confirm through the current ratings that we reliably live up to this claim. At the same time, the award motivates us to continue our work on improving our online platform,” says Uwe Knoke,3U HOLDING AG Board member responsible for the Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning segment.“We place emphasis not only on providing suitable products for our customers but also on being a reliable point of contact in this dynamic sector. Given our strategic focus on solutions for energy efficiency and climate compatible home technology, user friendliness and technical quality are precisely the criteria we want to promote to put clear blue water between ourselves and the competition. With our approach to sales and advisory services, flanked by targeted marketing activities, we are successfully making our mark here,” Knoke adds. The long list of this year's ranking by COMPUTER BILD and Statista comprised more than 7,000 online shops. To qualify for detailed review the remaining portals must have a certain minimum reach or belong to the Top Shops 2023 group. A total of 79 features were analysed. This included subjective characteristics such as an evaluation of the visuals and clarity in the context of an online survey. Objective features such as delivery times and payment options, on the other hand, were assessed by 25 independent testers. All in all, this resulted in more than 130,000 test points. The list of the 1,150 Top Shops 2024 were divided into nine categories: following on from previous years,“Motor & Motorcycle”,“Office, Technology & Media”,“Leisure, Game & Hobby”,“Garden & Handicraft,”,“Food & Health”,“Fashion & Accessories”,“Sports & Outdoor”,“Universal Suppliers” and“Home”. The categories are each divided into several sub-segments. Grade overview: In the case of ten of the 36 shops in the“Home Technology” segment,“Technical Quality” was rated as“excellent”, with 21 as“very high” and another five with“high”. User friendliness was“excellent” with 22 of the contenders,“very high” with 13 and“high” in the case of one participant.



About 3U 3U HOLDING AG (), based in Marburg, Germany, was founded in 1997. As the operating management and investment holding company, it heads up the 3U Group. With a view to increasing the value for the shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and all stakeholders, the company acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group operates successfully and profitably with its business models in mega trends in all three segments and is striving to attain market leadership in particular with its e-commerce business model. 3U HOLDING AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).

About Selfio Selfio GmbH, a subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG, has operated for more than a decade as a reliable partner for self-builders when it comes to new builds or renovations. Selfio GmbH is the largest Group company in the SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology) segment. The company offers builder-owners and DIYers a wide range of systems and products covering the entire scope of work involving sanitary, heating and air conditioning technology which can be procured online, as well as support in planning customers' projects. The company's extensive offering of expert advice online is supplemented by many freely available DIY videos.

