NorCom wins tender from the Federal Employment Agency for Business Intelligence Platform

23.04.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

NorCom has been awarded a tender by the Federal Employment Agency (BA). The contract covers the managed service for the operation of the BA's business intelligence platform. The collaboration will initially run for two years with two options for a one-year extension.



The Federal Employment Agency operates one of Europe's largest business intelligence platforms. As part of the contract that has now been awarded, NorCom will ensure the operation of this platform and ensure that the daily and monthly figures are available. A prominent example of the figures collected are the unemployment figures.



Because of the critical function that this business intelligence platform plays, reliability, scalability and rapid incident resolution as well as IT security are particularly important. NorCom guarantees this through high-quality managed service. Technologies used are MicroStrategy and MS SQL Server.

“We are pleased about the commission from the BA. The long-standing, highly valued collaboration between us and the authority remains on a strong foundation. We are thus consolidating our positioning as an innovative IT solution provider for public administration: With us, authorities can safely implement important projects,” says Wolfgang Schröter, Managing Director of NorCom, commenting on the award of the contract.

NorCom estimates the scope of the order to be in the low seven-figure range, but no minimum purchase has been agreed with the customer.







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

