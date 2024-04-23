Q.Beyond Supports Introduction Of SAP S/4HANA At Neue Westfälische With Its Applications Expertise

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

q supports introduction of SAP S/4HANA at Neue Westfälische with its applications expertise

q supports introduction of SAP S/4HANA at Neue Westfälische with its applications expertise

Publisher with 200,000 customers streamlines processes with latest SAP release Process landscape reduced by more than 60 percent Cologne, 23 April 2024 – Faster processes, an applications environment in line with the times and a future-proof SAP landscape – the publishing house“Neue Westfälische” has fundamentally modernised its ERP system for managing company processes. IT service provider q.beyond accompanied the change of release from the old R/3 environment to SAP S/4HANA with its all-round applications and sector expertise. Following a preliminary study ideally tailored to its individual needs, the publishing house opted for the IT services offered by q.beyond. Turbocharging business processes “With q.beyond's support, we have fundamentally modernised the SAP landscape that had evolved over the years while at the same time extensively streamlining our process landscape”, explained Derk Steinert, Director of Finance & Business Intelligence at Neue Westfälische.“On the technology front, our central IT application is now fit for the future. Not only that: Thanks to the new in-memory-based system we are also able to reach decisions far more quickly in areas such as procurement or marketing and sales campaigns.” The market leader in the newspaper and publishing business in the East Westphalia-Lippe region uses SAP S/4HANA, among other purposes, to handle all processes relating to more than 200,000 customers and around 10,000 suppliers. Conversion to the new system was preceded by extensive preliminary work in recent months. In particular, the SAP landscape was streamlined to remove numerous process extensions in the old system that are no longer required. Following comprehensive tests, conversion to the new SAP S/4HANA system was implemented in a single weekend.“The transition to S/4HANA ran smoothly and all our colleagues are now glad to be working with a new and modern ERP environment. With its SAP and retail expertise, q.beyond provided us with good advice and full support from start to finish”, reports Derk Steinert. SAP expertise with consulting, launch, operations and development “We are the right address for companies about to move to the latest S/4HANA SAP version. We accompany them throughout the whole process – from consulting to the launch and operations through to ongoing further development”, comments Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG.“With Neue Westfälische, we are delighted to escort a further company into the new world of applications.”





About q.beyond AG:

q AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP, Microsoft, data intelligence, security and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia, Spain and India, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany's leading IT service providers.



