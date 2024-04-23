Pikamoon (PIKA), A Revolutionary Gamefi Project, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Pikamoon (PIKA) on April 22, 2024, for all BitMart users. The PIKA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC).







What is Pikamoon (PIKA)?

Pikamoon (PIKA) is an innovative NFT Play-2-Earn game that introduces players to a meticulously crafted Metaverse teeming with gorgeous visuals, immersive experiences, and epic narratives. Players have the opportunity to build and customize their own party from six different elemental types and 252 unique species of Pikamoon. The game environment spans diverse realms such as the ash-choked Flame Empire and the deep caverns of the Stone Duchy, where players can engage in thrilling battles and rise through the ranks, either solo or with friends, to make their mark in the game's rich history.

Why Pikamoon (PIKA)?

At its core, Pikamoon is driven by its native token, $PIKA, which is built on the Ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 50 billion. It stands out by offering a premier Play-2-Earn experience where players can earn $PIKA by engaging in various activities like dungeon raids, secret discoveries, and transactions within a robust in-game marketplace. The Pikamoon ecosystem draws inspiration from past successful GameFi tokens, incorporating their best elements while aiming to rectify their shortcomings. This GameFi token not only fuels the in-game economy but also supports a vibrant community-centric platform.

Pikamoon is more than just a game; it's a vision of the future of GameFi. The team behind Pikamoon consists of industry veterans who are committed to delivering an exceptional gaming experience without compromise. They have already launched a fully functional Beta version, setting Pikamoon apart from many projects that start with minimal viable products. The deflationary nature of the $PIKA token, coupled with its real utility within the in-game marketplace, ensures that it is not only a tool for transaction but also a valuable asset for players looking to enhance their gaming experience and achieve in-game success.

