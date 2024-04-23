Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will se moderate temperature to relatively hot daytime with slight dust to blowing dust at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind and poor horizontal visibility at places.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds to be hazy at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 knot, gusting to 30 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot, gusting to 28 knot at times.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09 km/ 3 km, or less at places, while offshore, it will be 05 to 08 km.

Sea state inshore will be 01 to 03 feet, rises to 05 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 03 to 05 feet, rises to 09 feet at times.

MENAFN23042024000067011011ID1108126523