Minister Of Finance Meets CEO Of Jpmorgan Chase

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met in Washington with CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon. The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and the prospects for strengthening and developing them, especially in the fields of investment, finance and economics, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

