UNRWA Welcomes Results, Recommendations Of Independent Review Committee

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) welcomed the results and recommendations of the Independent Review Committee regarding the Agencys commitment to the humanitarian principle of neutrality.

UNRWA is strongly committed to implementing UN values and humanitarian principles. The recommendations contained in the Independent Review Groups report on the Agencys work "will further strengthen efforts and response during one of the most difficult moments in the history of the Palestinian people", UNRWA said in a press statement.

A report submitted by the Independent Review Group on the work of UNRWA concluded that it had established a large number of mechanisms and procedures to ensure compliance with the principle of neutrality.

The review was conducted after the Israeli occupation authorities claimed that employees of the UN Agency participated in the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation.

