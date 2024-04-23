Kerala: Wild Elephant Dies After Falling Into Well In Thrissur Amid Rescue Efforts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur:

The wild elephant, which plunged into a well on private land in Vellakkarithadom, Thrissur, died on Tuesday (April 23) morning during the rescue efforts. Surendran, the property owner, found the elephant around 1 am and promptly notified forest department authorities.

The unfenced well, serving as a water source for the owner's family, is being excavated by an earthmover. Located 300 meters from the forest area, it lacks any protective fencing or wall around it.

The elephant was in good health, according to the officers however it became immobile due to the well's small size.

The rescue mission, which lasted for several hours, ultimately proved futile with the death of the elephant.

Officials added that the elephant was part of a herd that frequently roams the area. The region is prone to raids by wild elephants, often causing substantial crop damage for the villagers.

Residents made earnest efforts to save the elephant, but unfortunately, their attempts were in vain. Now, the focus is on retrieving the elephant's carcass, with attempts being made to excavate it using a JCB.

