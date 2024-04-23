Hubballi Neha Hiremath Murder Case To Be Investigated By CID: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation. Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah stated that a special court would be established to expedite the hearing of the case.

The Chief Minister revealed plans to deploy a team of CID officials to Hubballi, who will assume full responsibility for the investigation, currently handled by local police. He emphasized the need for an impartial investigation and assured that the officers would be directed to conduct a thorough inquiry and report their findings directly to the state government.

In a separate statement, Siddaramaiah also took a firm stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing 'Developed India' campaign. He predicted that the campaign would face defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister criticized Modi's claim of having achieved a developed nation status, arguing that a truly developed society would be one without class distinctions or caste barriers, and would actively work towards equality.

Siddaramaiah questioned the Modi administration's contributions to the welfare of farmers and the poor over the past decade. He further challenged Modi's earlier promises by vowing to recover black money stashed abroad by the rich and return it to the public, promising to deposit ₹15 lakh into each citizen's bank account within a hundred days.