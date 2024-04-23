Malaysia: 10 Killed After Two Choppers Collide Mid-Air During Navy Parade Rehearsal; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic turn of events, a routine rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade ended in disaster as two helicopters collided mid-air, claiming the lives of all ten crew members on board. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday morning at the Lumut naval base in Perak, Malaysia, sent shockwaves through the nation and reverberated across the globe.

The Malaysian Navy released a statement confirming the grim news, detailing the timeline of events and the loss of all personnel involved in the accident. At 9:32 a.m. local time, tragedy struck as the two helicopters collided during the rehearsal, leaving no survivors among the crew members.

"All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut army base hospital for identification," the navy said.

As authorities worked swiftly to secure the site and initiate investigations into the cause of the collision, another aspect of the tragedy emerged – the presence of a dramatic video capturing the heart-wrenching moment of impact. The footage, circulated widely on social media platforms, depicted the harrowing sight of the two helicopters colliding mid-air, engulfed in a plume of smoke and debris.

The video, which quickly went viral on platforms like X, garnered widespread attention and sparked an outpouring of condolences and prayers for the victims and their families.