Bengaluru: Father Accidentally Reverses Over 2-Year-Old Daughter; Incident Captured On CCTV

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident, a child was fatally crushed in Bengaluru's HSR Layout after her father accidentally drove the car over her, failing to notice her presence.

The one-and-a-half-year-old toddler's family had just returned from attending a wedding when the event happened around 11:30 last night.

The deceased has been identified as Shazia Jannat.

Shazia, her mother and others got out of the SUV. When Shazia was standing there, her father moved the vehicle and the toddler came under the offside wheel. Unaware that the vehicle ran over her, he drove away. He got to know about the incident only after the family members informed him.

While unloading luggage from the car, the father proceeded to park it without realising that his daughter had come out and was standing near the vehicle.

The father fatally crushed her as he drove the car forward without realizing she was there.



Locals immediately rescued the child and admitted her to the hospital, but she passed away despite efforts to save her. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV.

The police have registered a case regarding the incident at the HSR Layout Traffic Police Station.

A senior officer said,“We have registered the case against the father under IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence). He was arrested and released on bail.”