IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Star David Warner's Excitement To 'Get Aadhar Card' Leaves Fans In Splits (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Delhi Capitals gear up for their IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans in New Delhi this Wednesday, one of their key players, David Warner, has caused quite a stir with a recent viral video. In the video, Warner expresses his delight at obtaining an Aadhar card, leaving fans in splits. The Australian,

who enjoys immense popularity in India, has consistently endeared himself to fans with his unwavering affection for the country.

From his moves to hook-step of popular song 'Srivalli' from the film 'Pushpa' to his popular 'Jai Shri Ram' post to celebrate Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration - Warner has never missed a chance to show his affection towards the nation and its people. Amidst such fan following, the Australian recently showered his love once again in a unique fashion in a video posted by Delhi Capitals on X, formerly Twitter.

In the viral video posted on Tuesday, a man wearing Delhi Capitals' jersey asks the Australian, "Warner bhai, come let's go for a movie," to which the DC star says, "Nahi yaar."

In shock, the man then says, "See they are serving free food... come let's go."

"Nahi yaar," Warner responds again.

Then the man says, "Oh see such pretty women are there... come let's go."

"Nahi yaar," responds the Australian once again.

Surprised, the man then says, "Arey, who is issuing Aadhar cards over there for free???"

"Haan chalo, chalo, chalo," says an excited Warner.

This viral video left fans in splits, with one user on X noting, "I think Warner should apply for citizenship of India."

Another DC fan added, "Warner's Hindi is more clean then Indians itself."

Some fans even tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to issue an Aadhar card to the Australian.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Rishabh Pant's leadership when a struggling Delhi Capitals take on an inconsistent Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, with fans hoping for a much-improved show from DC's bowlers.

Pant's homecoming wasn't quite the fairy tale he hoped for, as Delhi Capitals suffered a crushing 67-run defeat against a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad side on Saturday, following two consecutive victories. This setback pushed DC down to eighth place in the standings, with three wins and five losses. Aware of the stakes, they understand the imperative of avoiding further setbacks to maintain their playoff aspirations.