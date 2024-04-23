Life Comes Full Circle For Pastry Chef Nikitha Umesh With ‘Masterchef India Telugu’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Celebrity chef Nikitha Umesh, who serves as a judge and mentor on the cooking reality show 'MasterChef India Telugu', shared that her life has come full circle with her stint on the show.

Nikitha, who is also the co-owner of Hyderabad-based Naomi Patisserie with Akash Stanley, revealed that she has been inspired by the Masterchef franchise since childhood, and the show has significantly influenced her professional journey.

Now, as a judge on 'MasterChef India Telugu', Nikitha feels her journey has come full circle.

Reflecting on her experience, Nikitha said: " 'MasterChef' has truly been a guiding light for home cooks worldwide, and I've been fortunate enough to be inspired by its magic, just like countless others. As a child, it ignited a fire within me for cooking, ultimately shaping my journey into becoming a professional chef. Now, life has come full circle as I find myself on the other side of the table, serving as a judge for the incredible talents on 'MasterChef Telugu'.”

"These 10 home cooks hail from diverse backgrounds, but they share one common thread -- a deep-seated love for food. It's incredible to witness their passion and innovation unfold in the kitchen," she added.

'MasterChef India Telugu' streams on Sony LIV.