Macron restates France’s demand for urgent, permanent ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, the French Leader Emmanuel Macron restated his country’s demand for an urgent and permanent ceasefire in Gaza Strip in a phone conversation with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu.



Moreover, Macron voiced his unity with the Israeli people after the strike conducted by Iran on Israel on the night of April 13-14, as stated in a French presidency press release.



The French leader "reiterated his firm opposition to an Israeli offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza, which would only aggravate an already catastrophic situation in Gaza and increase the risks of escalation."



During his remarks, Macron underscored the urgent necessity of facilitating a significant influx of humanitarian aid through all accessible channels to the Gaza Strip, emphasizing France's unwavering dedication to ensuring the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.



In addition, he reiterated France's steadfast commitment to the two-state solution, emphasizing its pivotal role in fostering lasting peace and stability throughout the Middle East region.



Following his address, Macron engaged in a substantive telephone discussion with Egyptian Leader Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. The conversation delved into the multifaceted challenges confronting the Middle East, allowing both leaders to exchange insights and perspectives on potential strategies to address the pressing issues at hand.

