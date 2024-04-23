Biden gets condemned over cannibalism remarks

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has come under fire from academics in Papua New Guinea following comments he made at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania regarding the alleged fate of his uncle, 2nd Lieutenant Ambrose J Finnegan Jr., whose reconnaissance plane crashed in the country during World War II. Biden recounted the incident, suggesting that his uncle's body was never found because of the presence of cannibals in the region at the time.



However, Biden's remarks have sparked condemnation from Papua New Guinea academics, who argue that the characterization of the local tribes as indiscriminate cannibals is offensive and historically inaccurate. Michael Kabuni, a political science lecturer at the University of Papua New Guinea, emphasized that while cannibalism was indeed practiced by some tribes in the country, it was not a widespread or arbitrary custom. Kabuni stressed that the Melanesian people are proud and would find such categorization deeply offensive.



Kabuni further explained that human flesh was not a staple in the Melanesian diet, contrary to Biden's implication. Instead, he noted that some tribes practiced funerary cannibalism, where deceased relatives were consumed as part of burial rituals. However, this practice led to the spread of the fatal disease known as 'Kuru' and ceased in the early 1960s.



The criticism directed at Biden highlights the sensitivity surrounding cultural narratives and the importance of accurate representation, particularly when discussing sensitive topics such as cannibalism. As Papua New Guinea scholars assert, mischaracterizations can perpetuate harmful stereotypes and undermine the dignity of indigenous communities. Biden's remarks serve as a reminder of the need for cultural sensitivity and informed discourse, particularly from prominent global figures.

