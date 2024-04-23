China records slight depreciation of yuan against USD on Tuesday

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) reported a slight weakening in the central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, also known as the yuan, against the U.S. dollar. The rate depreciated by 16 pips to 7.1059.



In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is subject to a daily trading band of 2 percent around the central parity rate. This allowance for fluctuation enables the currency to respond to market dynamics while maintaining stability.



The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is calculated using a weighted average of prices provided by market makers prior to the opening of the interbank market each business day. This methodology ensures that the exchange rate reflects the collective views of market participants and captures prevailing supply and demand conditions.



The adjustment in the central parity rate underscores the intricate interplay between domestic economic factors and global market trends influencing the value of the yuan. This transparent and market-driven approach to setting the exchange rate contributes to the stability and integrity of China's foreign exchange market.

MENAFN23042024000045015839ID1108126414