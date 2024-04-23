RLD Candidate Booked For Poll Code Violation In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghpat, April 23 (IANS) An FIR has been lodged against Raj Kumar Sangwan, the BJP-RLD alliance candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, for alleged violation of the model code of conduct, police said on Tuesday.

"Sangwan conducted a roadshow without permission on Saturday, with more than 100 cars and tractors involved, blaring loud DJ music in the Kherka area of Baghpat," said Rajeev Singh Chauhan, SHO of Khekra police station.

"Following a complaint filed by a sector magistrate, an FIR has been filed against him under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 171H (illegal payments in connection with an election). The investigation is on," Chauhan added.

Raj Kumar Sangwan is the RLD candidate in the elections, competing against Amarpal Sharma from SP and Praveen Bansal from BSP.