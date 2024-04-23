EU still requires Russian gas

(MENAFN) The European Union's energy regulator, the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), has issued a warning against hasty reductions in imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, highlighting concerns about the bloc's ongoing reliance on Russian fossil fuels amidst geopolitical tensions. Despite the European Union's ambitious goal of severing ties with Russian energy sources in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, ACER's 2024 Market Monitoring Report cautions against abrupt measures, particularly with the impending expiration of the gas transit contract through Ukraine later this year.



The report underscores the potential repercussions of a cessation in gas flow from Russia, highlighting the significant portion of natural gas imports the European Union stands to lose.



With Ukraine signaling its reluctance to extend the transit contract, the European Union faces the prospect of a substantial reduction in supply, amounting to approximately 4 percent of last year's total consumption.



While the European Union has been striving to diversify its energy sources and reduce dependence on Russian imports, ACER emphasizes the need for a gradual approach to reducing LNG imports from Russia. The report suggests initiating this process with spot imports, acknowledging the existence of substantial long-term contracts negotiated prior to the onset of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions.



However, ACER expresses concern over recent developments granting individual European Union countries the authority to restrict the flow of Russian LNG at the national level. Such measures, if implemented, could potentially disrupt long-standing supply agreements and expose European companies to significant financial penalties.



As the European Union navigates the complexities of energy security and geopolitical tensions, ACER's warnings highlight the delicate balance between diversification efforts and the practical realities of ensuring stable energy supplies for member states. With the expiration of the gas transit contract looming and geopolitical uncertainties persisting, the European Union faces critical decisions in safeguarding its energy interests while mitigating risks associated with its dependence on Russian gas.

