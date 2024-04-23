Digital X-Ray Devices Market Demand, Industry Trends To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Digital x-ray devices are the kind of x-ray equipment used for imaging. These devices capture images using digital x-ray sensors rather than film. This leads to an instant preview of the photographs, which eventually enhances time efficiency and image digital transfer capacity. Factors include the rising number of imaging diagnoses due to the introduction of dental x-rays and digital mammography and the increased deployment of portable radiology devices in diagnostic facilities. In addition, the increase in the frequency of dental disorders, heart disorders, and cancer, particularly breast cancer, will be significant growth drivers for the global market for digital X-ray devices.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Occurrence of Orthopedic Diseases and Cancers to Drive the Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market

According to a 2019 analysis by the Arthritis Foundation, more than 91 million Americans were living with arthritis in 2017, and this number is anticipated to climb by 49% by 2040. As per the same survey, 40 to 85% of persons with chronic low back pain have lumbar spine osteoarthritis. In comparison, over 80% of Americans experience Lowe back pain at least once. To diagnose various orthopedic illnesses, orthopedic surgeons employ X-rays as their primary diagnostic tool. X-rays are always utilized to identify bone fractures and dislocations. Consequently, the rise in the prevalence of these diseases will raise the usage of digital X-ray machines and drive market expansion.

X-ray therapies are used in treating numerous types of cancer as part of radiation therapy to eliminate tumors. X-ray devices are an essential diagnostic tool for detecting cancer in its early stages. According to the World Health Organization, 30–50% of such massive tumors are avoidable by avoiding risk factors and implementing early cancer identification and therapy for cancer patients. Consequently, the increased incidence of cancer and numerous orthopedic disorders would enhance the need for digital X-ray machines in diagnostic imaging, thereby driving market expansion.

Advantages of Digital X-ray Systems over Traditional X-rays to Provide Opportunities for the Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market

Digital X-ray systems are replacing conventional film X-ray systems in many healthcare facilities. This is mainly because digital X-ray systems are more efficient, use less storage space, and produce images of higher quality. The digital X-ray image can be enlarged, inverted, window-leveled, or boosted along the edges. As a result, the ability to magnify and enhance the advantages has greatly benefited orthopedists, increasing the visibility of hairline fractures.

Digital X-rays have enhanced the speed, precision, and safety of diagnostic imaging, allowing patients to obtain more timely and effective treatment. According to Warr Pediatric Dental Associates, digital X-rays use up to 90 percent less radiation and generate more comprehensive images for dentists to examine. They also contribute significantly to pediatric research. Due to the advantages of digital X-ray systems over conventional X-rays, it is anticipated that the studied market will expand significantly throughout the projection period.

Regional Insights

North America accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The transition from conventional X-ray imaging to digital X-ray imaging is rapid, and it is anticipated that digital X-ray imaging will become the most extensively utilized imaging modality in the United States. The transition to digital imaging is expected to boost workflow and efficiency while decreasing patients' radiation exposure. Consequently, the increasing frequency of medical problems requiring X-ray imaging, technical advancements, and government policies would boost market growth over the projection period.

Europe is the second largest region and is estimated to reach a market value of USD 4.470 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%. The German market for digital X-ray machines is expanding rapidly due to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, the aging population, the rising demand for accurate diagnosis, and favorable government initiatives. Moreover, the direct presence of significant market participants, such as the German company Agfa, which is actively involved in advancing product innovations to meet the issues in digital X-ray imaging techniques, is anticipated to drive market growth in the country.

Key Highlights



The global digital X-ray devices market was valued at USD 9,545 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach a market value of USD 17,150 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).





By application, the global digital X-ray devices market is segmented into Orthopedic, Cancer, Dental, Cardiovascular, and Others. The Dental segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

By technology, the global digital X-ray devices market is segmented into Computed Radiography and Direct Radiography. Direct Radiography accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

By portability, the global digital X-ray devices market is segmented into Fixed Systems and Portable Systems. Fixed Systems account for the largest market share and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

By end user, the global digital X-ray devices market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others. Diagnostic Centers account for the largest market share and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.





By region, the global digital X-ray devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds supremacy over other regions.



Key Market Players

Key players in the global digital X-ray devices market are Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Medical Systems), GE Company (GE Healthcare), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV (Philips Healthcare), Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Samsung Medison).

Market News



In July 2022, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech") announced the development of a remote diagnostic service for lithium-ion batteries installed in automobiles. Stable and efficient battery operation is becoming increasingly crucial for adopting electric vehicles.

In June 2022, Carestream Health exhibited cutting-edge medical imaging technologies at the most significant European radiography conference, the European Congress of Radiology (ECR). The company showcased various technologies, ranging from X-ray rooms and detectors to mobile imaging, that improve picture capture and processing, enhancing workflow for the benefit of patients and healthcare practitioners.



Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market: Segmentation

By Application



Orthopedic

Cancer

Dental

Cardiovascular

Others



By Technology



Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography



By Portability



Fixed Systems

Portable Systems



By End-User



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa



