Chinese central bank conducts USD281.5M reverse repo operation on Tuesday

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a significant monetary operation, issuing 2 billion yuan (approximately 281.5 million U.S. dollars) worth of seven-day reverse repurchase agreements. These transactions were carried out at an interest rate of 1.8 percent, reflecting the central bank's efforts to regulate liquidity levels within the banking system.



The decision to engage in reverse repos underscores the PBOC's commitment to ensuring that liquidity remains both reasonable and abundant in the financial sector. This strategic move is aimed at maintaining stability and facilitating smooth operations within China's banking system, ultimately supporting economic growth and financial stability.



In a reverse repurchase agreement, the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through a bidding process, with a binding agreement to sell them back at a future date. This mechanism allows the central bank to inject liquidity into the market temporarily while also providing banks with the necessary funds to meet their short-term financing needs.



By utilizing such monetary tools, the PBOC aims to strike a balance between stimulating economic activity and preventing excessive liquidity that could lead to inflationary pressures. Overall, this proactive approach underscores the central bank's commitment to prudent monetary management and its role in safeguarding the stability of China's financial system.

