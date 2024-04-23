Kiev claims no back-up plan without America

(MENAFN) In a high-stakes diplomatic exchange, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba underscored his nation's reliance on continued United States military aid, emphasizing that there is no fallback plan in the face of congressional hesitation. Speaking during a meeting with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the G7 foreign ministers’ summit on the picturesque Italian island of Capri, Kuleba laid bare Ukraine's dependence on American support amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.



The urgency of the situation was palpable as Kuleba conveyed the message that Ukraine lacks a "Plan B" should Congress fail to greenlight additional military assistance. With a pivotal vote looming in Congress on a standalone Ukraine aid bill, Kuleba's words carried weight, reflecting the critical juncture at which Ukraine finds itself.



Despite over USD111 billion in United States military support since the conflict's inception in February 2022, Ukraine remains in a precarious position, with Kuleba stressing the indispensable nature of ongoing American aid. The diplomatic maneuvering surrounding the aid bill underscores the complexities and sensitivities involved in international relations, particularly within the context of escalating geopolitical tensions.



Kuleba's refusal to speculate on the outcome of the impending vote speaks to the gravity of the situation, as Ukraine awaits a decision that could have profound implications for its security and sovereignty. The foreign minister's insistence on the necessity of passing a robust aid bill underscores Ukraine's commitment to pursuing decisive measures in safeguarding its interests.



As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, Ukraine's diplomatic efforts serve as a reminder of the intricate interplay between global powers and the tangible impact of their decisions on nations caught in the crossfire. With no alternative to United States military support on the horizon, Ukraine's fate hangs in the balance, awaiting the outcome of a pivotal congressional vote that could shape its future trajectory.

