Drone-Like Object In Damaged Shape Found Near Loc In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A drone-like object was seen to have fallen near fence near Line of Control in Balakote sector in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that at around 0315 hours, a drone-like object was seen to have fallen in damaged shape ahead of fence near Government High School Dharati in Balakote Sector.ADVERTISEMENT
The object pieces have been collected and taken into custody, they added.
