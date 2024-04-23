German cyclist Max Kanter clinched victory on 2nd stage of Tour of Turkey

(MENAFN) On Monday, German cyclist Max Kanter clinched victory on the second stage of the Tour of Turkey. Competing for the Astana Qazaqstan Team, the 26-year-old completed the challenging 190.6-kilometer (118-mile) track in an impressive time of four hours, 43 minutes, and 16 seconds. Henri Uhlig of Alpecin-Deceuninck secured the second position, while Tobias Andresen from Dsm-Firmenich PostNL finished third.



Uhlig's outstanding performance also earned him the coveted Turquoise jersey, awarded to the general classification leader. He completed the stage with a total time of seven hours, 39 minutes, and 24 seconds.



The Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey holds a unique distinction as the only intercontinental bicycle tour globally. This year's edition features participation from four world tour teams, seven professional teams, 12 continental teams, and one national team. The Turkish Cycling Federation has been spearheading the organization of the tour, initially known as the Marmara Tour, since its inception in 1963. The event gained international recognition in 1965 and was subsequently placed under presidential authority in 1966.



The excitement of the eight-day cycling extravaganza continues with stage three, which will take cyclists between the picturesque Mediterranean resort towns of Fethiye and Marmaris on Tuesday. The event will culminate in Istanbul on April 28, promising thrilling competition and memorable moments for cycling enthusiasts worldwide.

